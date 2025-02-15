WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: austria stabbings

A 23-Year-Old Man Randomly Stabs 5 Passersby in Southern Austria, Killing 1

Saturday, 15 February 2025 02:01 PM EST

VIENNA (AP) — A 23-year-old man randomly stabbed five passersby in Villach, a city in southern Austria, on Saturday, police said. A 14-year-old was killed and four others were injured in the attack.

The suspect was detained by police. He is a Syrian national with legal residence in Austria, police said.

A 42-year old man who works for a food delivery company, witnessed the incident from his car. He drove toward the suspect and helped to prevent things from getting worse, police spokesperson Rainer Dionisio told Austria’s public broadcaster ORF.

Police said it wasn't clear whether the suspect acted on his own and therefore continue to search for potential further suspects.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
GlobalTalk
110
2025-01-15
Newsmax Media, Inc.

