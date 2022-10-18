Austria: Use of Iranian Kamikaze Drones by Russia Would Mark Major Escalation in the War

Any use of Iranian drones in Russia's war against Ukraine would mark an escalation of the conflict, Austria's foreign minister said ahead of a meeting of counterparts in Luxembourg on Monday (Oct. 17).

His colleague from Luxembourg Jean Asselborn said additional EU sanctions on Iran would not be limited to blacklisting some individuals should Tehran's involvement in Russia's war on Ukraine be proven.

Ukraine has reported a spate of Russian attacks with Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones in recent weeks. Iran denies supplying the drones to Russia, while the Kremlin has not commented.

On Monday, the European Union was already preparing to slap sanctions on Iran over a human rights crackdown.

Ministers are set to impose travel bans and freeze the assets of some 15 Iranians involved in the government crackdown that began last month against demonstrators outraged by the death in police custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini.

"It is clear that if this regime continues to target its people in this way, there will be further packages of sanctions targeted at those responsible," German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said as she arrived at the meeting.