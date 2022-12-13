×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Austria | Railway Workers

Austrian Railway Workers to Get Raise after Pay Standoff

Tuesday, 13 December 2022 11:00 AM EST

BERLIN (AP) — Railway workers in Austria are set to get a significant wage increase under a deal reached Tuesday to resolve a pay standoff that resulted in a one-day strike last month.

Labor union vida and employers reached the agreement after several rounds of talks on pay for some 50,000 employees of about 65 railway operators, including the main national operator OeBB.

After a previous round failed, a walkout on Nov. 28 brought the railway network — a key means of transport in the Alpine nation — to a standstill. Austria is also an important European transport hub at the center of the continent.

The Austria Press Agency reported that the accord foresees a raise of at least 210 euros ($221) each per month effective Dec. 1, followed by further raises taking the total to 480 euros by February 2024. Representatives of both sides said that would mean an 11-12% raise for lower-paid workers, APA reported, while the average increase would be nearly 8.1%.

Like many other countries, Austria has seen inflation surge this year following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The country’s annual inflation rate hit 11% in October before dipping to 10.6% last month.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Railway workers in Austria are set to get a significant wage increase under a deal reached Tuesday to resolve a pay standoff that resulted in a one-day strike last month.Labor union vida and employers reached the agreement after several rounds of talks on pay for some...
Austria,Railway Workers
194
2022-00-13
Tuesday, 13 December 2022 11:00 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved