×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Search
Tags: Austria | Politics

Austrian Far-right Party Leader Hofer Resigns

Austrian Far-right Party Leader Hofer Resigns

Tuesday, 01 June 2021 01:00 PM

BERLIN (AP) — The head of Austria's far-right Freedom Party said Tuesday he is stepping down, raising the possibility that he could run for president of the Alpine nation next year.

Austrian public broadcaster ORF reported that Norbert Hofer would resign as party chief, a post he assumed after a 2019 scandal involving a leading member of the Freedom Party that resulted in it being ejected from the last government.

Hofer lost the 2016 election for the largely ceremonial post of Austrian president against Alexander Van der Bellen.

Austrian media have speculated that Hofer might be put forward again as candidate by the Freedom Party in next year's presidential election, though he hasn't publicly confirmed such plans.

The Freedom Party's parliamentary leader, Herbert Kickl, has been tipped as a possible successor as the head of the party.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
The head of Austria's far-right Freedom Party said Tuesday he is stepping down, raising the possibility that he could run for president of the Alpine nation next year.Austrian public broadcaster ORF reported that Norbert Hofer would resign as party chief, a post he assumed...
Austria,Politics
136
2021-00-01
Tuesday, 01 June 2021 01:00 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Register To Comment Login To Comment
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved