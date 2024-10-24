WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: austria far right parliament speaker rosenkranz

A Lawmaker from the Far-right Freedom Party Is Elected as Speaker of Austria's Parliament

A Lawmaker from the Far-right Freedom Party Is Elected as Speaker of Austria's Parliament

Thursday, 24 October 2024 11:00 AM EDT

VIENNA (AP) — A lawmaker from the far-right Freedom Party was elected Thursday as the new speaker of Austria's parliament, weeks after the party won a national election for the first time.

Walter Rosenkranz becomes the first member of the Freedom Party to be elected as speaker, one of the country's highest-ranking positions in protocol terms. It has traditionally been taken by the strongest party.

Rosenkranz, a lawyer and former leader of his party's parliamentary group who most recently served as a member of the Austrian Ombudsman Board, won the support of 100 of the 183 lawmakers in the new parliament's inaugural session. No other party fielded a candidate but dozens of votes went to other lawmakers.

While a majority of lawmakers stuck to tradition in making the 62-year-old Rosenkranz speaker, the Freedom Party isn't likely to be part of the next government.

On Tuesday, President Alexander Van der Bellen dispensed with a tradition of giving the first-placed party's leader the task of forming a new administration after the Sept. 29 parliamentary election produced a stalemate. Instead, he asked incumbent Chancellor Karl Nehammer to do so.

Whoever leads the next government will need to build a coalition to have a parliamentary majority.

But Nehammer’s conservative Austrian People’s Party has said it wouldn’t work with the Freedom Party under its leader, Herbert Kickl. The other three parties in the new parliament said they wouldn’t work with the Freedom Party at all. And Kickl said the Freedom Party would only go into government with him as chancellor.

Nehammer says he will try to form a three-party coalition with the center-left Social Democrats and one of two smaller parties, the liberal Neos or the environmentalist Greens.

Rosenkranz was the Freedom Party's candidate in the 2022 presidential election, finishing a distant second behind Van der Bellen.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
A lawmaker from the farright Freedom Party was elected Thursday as the new speaker of Austria's parliament, weeks after the party won a national election for the first time.Walter Rosenkranz becomes the first member of the Freedom Party to be elected as speaker, one of the...
austria far right parliament speaker rosenkranz
301
2024-00-24
Thursday, 24 October 2024 11:00 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved