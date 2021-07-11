×
Tags: Austria | Car Crash

Austria: 13 Injured after Car Plows into Market Crowd

Sunday, 11 July 2021 09:01 AM

BERLIN (AP) — A car plowed into a crowd at a Sunday market in the Austrian town of St. Florian, injuring 13 people — at least three of them seriously, police said.

It wasn't immediately clear why the vehicle had crashed into the stall, said Clemens Lehner, a spokesman for Upper Austria police. The 87-year-old driver was among the injured.

The crash happened close to the St. Florian monastery south of Linz.

