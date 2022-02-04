×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Austria | Avalanche

Avalanche in Austrian Alps Leaves 4 Dead, 1 Missing

Friday, 04 February 2022 11:00 AM

VIENNA (AP) — An avalanche killed four people in the Austrian state of Tyrol on Friday and left one missing, local officials said.

The avalanche occurred near the Austrian-Swiss border in the Spiss municipality, Tyrol’s emergency control center confirmed Friday afternoon.

A fifth person remains missing, and information about the identities and nationalities of the victims wasn't immediately available.

At least 31 separate avalanches had been reported as of Friday afternoon, officials told The Associated Press. Four of these avalanches, including one that occurred near Sölden and another in Zillertal, involved confirmed injuries.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
An avalanche killed four people in the Austrian state of Tyrol on Friday and left one missing, local officials said.The avalanche occurred near the Austrian-Swiss border in the Spiss municipality, Tyrol's emergency control center confirmed Friday afternoon.A fifth person...
Austria,Avalanche
92
2022-00-04
Friday, 04 February 2022 11:00 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved