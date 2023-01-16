Austria Theater Fires Actor Facing Child Porn Allegations

BERLIN (AP) — A famous Austrian theater said Monday it would cancel all shows starring one of its actors after reports surfaced that he was charged with possession of tens of thousands of files with child pornography.

On Friday, the Burgtheater in Veinna fired Florian Teichtmeister, the actor who also plays Austrian Emperor Franz Joseph in the film “Corsage."

The 43-year-old actor is scheduled to stand trial on Feb. 8 on child pornography charges after 58,000 media files with suspected child pornographic material were found in his possession, the Austria Press Agency reported.

A criminal complaint against Teichtmeister was filed in mid-December but became public only last week.

Austria submitted “Corsage” as its entry in the best international feature category of the Academy Awards and the film is on the shortlist from which five finalists are to be selected this month. The film will remain in the Oscar race despite the allegations against Teichtmeister, Austria Press Agency reported.

“Corsage” is a historical drama about Empress Elisabeth of Austria. Franz Joseph was her husband.