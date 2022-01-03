Australian Man Lights Himself on Fire After Ranting About Vaccine Mandates

A man in Melbourne, Australia, on New Year’s Day set himself on fire after "screaming" about vaccination mandates, according to witnesses, and was brought to a nearby hospital where he is in critical condition.

The Herald Sun reports that the man was sitting in his car in Richmond at about 8 p.m. on Saturday, when he began "screaming" about vaccination mandates, according to witness Lydia O’Connor.

"He poured gas on himself and on his car," one witness told the newspaper. "It was on purpose. He was screaming about mandates. He was screaming 'no vax ID,' and throwing books."

The man, who has not been publicly identified, then poured gasoline over himself and set himself and his car on fire. Police and firefighters, with the help of bystanders who restrained the man, managed to extinguish the flames.

"His skin was burning," one of the bystanders told the Sun. "He was on fire. His skin is stuck to [my] shirt. He was off his face screaming about the mandates."

The Australian state of Victoria, where Melbourne is located, currently has COVID-19 vaccination requirements in place at many public venues, such as restaurants, casinos, and movie theaters.