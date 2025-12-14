Australian Prime Minister Albanese Proposes Tougher National Gun Laws after Mass Shooting in Sydney

SYDNEY (AP) — Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Monday proposed tougher national gun laws after a mass shooting on Sydney's Bondi Beach left at least 15 people dead.

Albanese said he would propose new restrictions, including limiting the number of guns a licensed owner can obtain.

“The government is prepared to take whatever action is necessary. Included in that is the need for tougher gun laws,” Albanese told reporters.

“People’s circumstances can change. People can be radicalized over a period of time. Licenses should not be in perpetuity,” he added.