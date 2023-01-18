×
Qantas Plane Lands Safely after Issuing Mayday over Ocean

Wednesday, 18 January 2023 12:00 AM EST

SYDNEY (AP) — A Qantas flight traveling from New Zealand to Sydney has landed safely after it issued a mayday call over the ocean Wednesday.

Qantas Flight 144 landed at Sydney Airport from Auckland, New Zealand.

Multiple outlets reported it had an engine failure.

Boeing 737 jets have two engines.

New South Wales Ambulance confirmed its paramedics were responding to the mayday alert.

A mayday call is issued when a flight is in grave and imminent danger and needs immediate assistance, according to Airservices Australia.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


