×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Australia | Helicopter Crash

Helicopters Collide over Australian Beach, Passengers Hurt

Monday, 02 January 2023 01:00 AM EST

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Two helicopters collided Monday over an Australian beach and passengers in one of the aircraft were injured, police said.

The other helicopter managed to land safely, Queensland state police said in a statement. It did not say how many people were injured.

Helicopter debris was spread over a sandy outcrop after the collision, which occurred near Main Beach, a northern beach on the Gold Coast in Queensland.

Authorities closed Seaworld Drive, which leads to the crash site. The Seaworld theme park is nearby.

Queensland Ambulance Service said paramedics and police were at the scene.

The Gold Coast region is one of the nation’s most popular tourism spots and is at its busiest in January, the peak time for holidays in Australia.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Two helicopters collided Monday over an Australian beach and passengers in one of the aircraft were injured, police said.The other helicopter managed to land safely, Queensland state police said in a statement. It did not say how many people were injured.Helicopter debris...
Australia,Helicopter Crash
124
2023-00-02
Monday, 02 January 2023 01:00 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved