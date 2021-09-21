Magnitude 5.9 Earthquake Causes Slight Damage in Australia

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — A magnitude 5.9 earthquake caused slight damage in suburban Melbourne on Wednesday in an unusually powerful temblor for Australia.

The quake hit about 130 kilometers (80 miles) northeast of Australia’s second-most populous city near the town of Mansfield at a depth of 10 kilometers (6 miles), Geoscience Australia said.

Mansfield Mayor Mark Holcombe said he was not aware of any damage reports in the town. Media showed images of fallen bricks from a building in Melbourne's inner suburb of South Yarra.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said there were no reports of serious injury.

The earthquake was the largest to rattle Australia since a magnitude 6.6 earthquake struck 210 kilometers (130 miles) off the northwest coastal town of Broome in 2019.