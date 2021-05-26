×
Tags: Australia | Beach Landing

Plane Lands Safely on Sydney Beach after Engine Fails

Wednesday, 26 May 2021 04:00 AM

SYDNEY (AP) — A recreational plane landed safely on a Sydney beach with three people aboard including a baby on Wednesday after its single engine failed, officials said.

The Tecnam P2008 aircraft landed without incident on Collaroy Beach in northern Sydney early afternoon, a police statement said.

The 25-year-old male pilot, a 28-year-old female passenger and a 1-year-old boy were not injured, police said.

The pilot made a forced landing following a reported engine failure, said the Australian Transport Safety Bureau, a crash investigator.

The plane appeared to land gently on the beach just above the water line.

The plane was a recreational category aircraft and any safety investigation would be conducted by the Recreational Aviation Australia agency. An agency spokesperson was not available for comment.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


