French PM Attal: I Will Hand in My Resignation Monday Morning

gabriel attal
(AFP via Getty)

Sunday, 07 July 2024 03:38 PM EDT

French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal said on Sunday he will hand his resignation to President Emmanuel Macron on Monday morning, adding he will carry out his functions as long as required.

Attal made the comments after France's left-leaning New Popular Front coalition won the most seats in the second voting round of parliamentary elections, leading pollsters said on Sunday, putting them on track for an unexpected win over the right-leaning National Rally (RN) party but short of an absolute majority in parliament. 

Sunday, 07 July 2024 03:38 PM
