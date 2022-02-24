×
Tags: Russia | Ukraine | attack | russia | ukraine

Smoke Seen over Defense Ministry Intelligence HQ in Kyiv

Ukraine attacked
In this handout photo taken from video released by Ukrainian Police Department Press Service, military helicopters, apparently Russian, fly over the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, on Thursday. (Ukrainian Police Department Press Service via AP)

Thursday, 24 February 2022 08:12 AM

Black smoke was seen rising over the Ukrainian defense ministry intelligence headquarters in central Kyiv on Thursday, although the building appeared to be intact, a Reuters correspondent reported.

Ukraine said on Thursday some of its military command centers have been hit by Russian missile strikes as Moscow launched a military operation against its neighbor.

However, the military intelligence HQ building was not damaged and the smoke appeared to rise from a large fire next to the building into which uniformed people were throwing bags.

Just outside Kyiv, in the town of Brovary, authorities said at least six people had been killed by a series of missile strikes.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Black smoke was seen rising over the Ukrainian defense ministry intelligence headquarters in central Kyiv on Thursday, although the building appeared to be intact, a Reuters correspondent reported.
2022-12-24
