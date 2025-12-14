World Leaders Express Horror at Bondi Beach Shooting

World leaders voiced horror and revulsion at Sunday's mass shooting in which 11 people were killed at Sydney's Bondi Beach.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the "shocking and distressing" attack, which Australian police are calling a "terrorist" incident, was "beyond comprehension", after assailants fired on a gathering celebrating the Jewish festival of Hanukkah.

- Israel -

President Isaac Herzog condemned what he called a "very cruel attack on Jews" by "vile terrorists".

In a speech in Jerusalem, he called on Australia to "fight against the enormous wave of antisemitism which is plaguing Australian society".

- United States -

US President Donald Trump branded it "a purely antisemitic attack".

"That was a terrible attack, 11 dead, 29 badly wounded. And that was an antisemitic attack, obviously," Trump said during a Christmas celebration at the White House.

"Antisemitism has no place in this world," US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, said on X.

"Our prayers are with the victims of this horrific attack, the Jewish community, and the people of Australia."

- Britain -

King Charles III, head of the 56 countries of the Commonwealth, of which Australia is a member, said he was "appalled" by "most dreadful antisemitic terrorist attack on Jewish people".

Prime Minister Keir Starmer called it "deeply distressing" and sent condolences to "everyone affected by the appalling attack".

- United Nations -

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said on X he was "horrified" by the "heinous deadly attack".

"My heart is with the Jewish community worldwide on this first day of Hannukah, a festival celebrating the miracle of peace and light vanquishing darkness."

- European Union -

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen said in a post to X she was "shocked" by what she condemned as an "appalling act of violence".

She added: "Europe stands with Australia and Jewish communities everywhere. We are united against violence, antisemitism and hatred."

- Palestinian Authority -

The Palestinian foreign ministry condemned the shooting, saying it rejected "all forms of violence, terrorism and extremism, which contradict humanitarian values".

In a statement it voiced its "full solidarity" with "friendly Australia".

- Iran -

Israel's arch-enemy Iran joined in the condemnations.

"Terror and killing of human beings, wherever committed, is rejected and condemned," foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said on X.

- France, Italy, Germany -

French President Emmanuel Macron condemned the attack and vowed that France would "fight relentlessly against antisemitic hatred".

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on X she felt "profound grief" at the attack.

"By once again firmly condemning all forms of violence and anti-semitism, Italy expresses its own condolences for the victims," she added.

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said in a post on X: "I am deeply shocked by the terrorist attack in Sydney –- an act of hatred directed against all Jews worldwide on the first day of Hanukkah."

- Canada -

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said he was "horrified by the antisemitic terror attack" in a post to X.

"Canada stands with the people of Australia and Jewish people everywhere in sorrow, and determination never to bow to terrorism, violence, hatred and intimidation," he added.