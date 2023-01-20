×
Chris Hipkins to be New Zealand's Next Prime Minister

Friday, 20 January 2023 04:00 PM EST

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Education Minister Chris Hipkins is set to become New Zealand's next prime minister after he was the only candidate to enter the race Saturday to replace Jacinda Ardern.

Hipkins, 44, must still get an endorsement Sunday from his Labour Party colleagues in Parliament but that is just a formality now.

Ardern shocked the nation of 5 million people Thursday when she announced she was resigning after five-and-a-half years in the top role.

