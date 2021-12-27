China Creates AI Prosecutor That Detects Guilt or Innocence

Technology experts in China have created the world's first AI judge that can decide whether a defendant is innocent or guilty, with 97% accuracy.

The tool can file a charge based on a verbal description of the case and was built and tested by the Shanghai Pudong People's Procuratorate, the biggest and busiest district prosecution office in China.

A spokesman for Shanghai Pudong People's Procuratorate claimed that this use of artificial intelligence technology "can help lessen the workload of prosecutors" and it has the ability to "replace prosecutors in the decision-making process" in some cases, the Daily Star reported.

The machine may be used on a desktop computer, as it analyzes billions of items of data stored in its system.

It was created using thousands of legal cases worldwide between 2015 to 2020.

It currently has the power to detect dangerous drivers, credit card fraud, and gambling operations, including theft and fraud, Daily Star reported.

Some AI technology already exists in law enforcement but this would be the first time it is involved in pressing charges, The Daily Mail reported.

In Germany, image recognition and digital forensics are used to help with caseloads, while China uses a tool known as System 206 to evaluate evidence, a suspect's potential danger, and the conditions for arrest.

One prosecutor told the South China Morning Post: "The accuracy of 97% may be high from a technological point of view, but there will always be a chance of a mistake. Who will take responsibility when it happens? The prosecutor, the machine, or the designer of the algorithm? AI may help detect a mistake, but it cannot replace humans in making a decision."

