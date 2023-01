Workers prepare the Stadium Sports Park, one of the venues for the 2023 Pan American Games, in Santiago, Chile, Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. Chile's capital will host the international multi-sport event, scheduled to be held from Oct. 20 to Nov. 5. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.