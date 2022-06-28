Russia Security Forces Detain Mayor of Ukrainian City of Kherson -officials

June 29 (Reuters) - Russia-installed officials in Ukraine's
Kherson region said their security forces had detained Kherson
city mayor Ihor Kolykhayev on Tuesday after he refused to follow
Moscow's orders, while a Kherson local official said the mayor
was abducted.
Kherson, a port city on the Black Sea, sits just northwest
of the Russian-annexed Crimean peninsula. It was occupied during
the first week of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which began in
February, and a large part of the local population has left the
region.
"I can confirm that Kolykhayev was detained by the
commandant's (military police) office," Ekaterina Gubareva, the
Moscow-appointed deputy head of the Kherson region, said on the
Telegram messaging app.
Halyna Lyashevska, an adviser to Kolykhayev, said the mayor
was abducted after refusing to cooperate with Russian occupiers
of the Ukrainian.
"This morning, the mayor of Kherson Ihor Kolykhayev came to
one of the utility facilities where the remaining employees of
the city council were working," Lyashevska said on her Facebook
page.
"As soon as he got out of the car, he was immediately
detained by the armed national guards and, most likely, the
FSB," she said, referring to Russia's Federal Security Services.
Another Moscow-installed deputy in the region, Kirill
Stremousov, told the Russian state RIA news agency earlier on
Monday that Kolykhayev did "much damage" to Russia's
"denazification process" in Ukraine.
"Finally, he was neutralized," RIA cited Stremousov as
saying.
Moscow calls its actions a "special military operation" to
disarm Ukraine and "denazify" its neighbor. Ukraine and its
allies in the West say the fascist allegation is baseless and
the war is an unprovoked act of aggression.
Reuters was not able to independently verify the reports of
Kolykhayev's abduction and there was no official confirmation
from Ukrainian authorities.
Kolykhayev's case follows past abductions of Ukrainian
officials in territory under Moscow's control, including Ivan
Fedorov, mayor of Melitopol, who said he faced hours of "hard"
interrogations when abducted in March.
(Reporting by Elaine Monaghan in North Berwick; Writing by
Elaine Monaghan and Lidia Kelly; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)
© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.