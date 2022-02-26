Ukraine's Naftogaz Shuts Shebelinsky Oil Refinery Due to Risk from Hostilities

KYIV, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Ukraine's state energy firm
Naftogaz said on Saturday it had evacuated all staff from its
Shebelinsky oil refinery located in the eastern Kharkiv region
and suspended operations at the plant due to risk from
hostilities.
The Kharkiv region bordering Russia became one of the
hottest areas of fighting after Russia invaded Ukraine.
Underground gas storage facilities are working normally,
Naftogaz said in a statement.
(Reporting by Natalia Zinets
Editing by Mark Potter)
