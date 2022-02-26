×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags:

Ukraine's Naftogaz Shuts Shebelinsky Oil Refinery Due to Risk from Hostilities

Ukraine's Naftogaz Shuts Shebelinsky Oil Refinery Due to Risk from Hostilities

Saturday, 26 February 2022 08:01 PM

KYIV, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Ukraine's state energy firm Naftogaz said on Saturday it had evacuated all staff from its Shebelinsky oil refinery located in the eastern Kharkiv region and suspended operations at the plant due to risk from hostilities.

The Kharkiv region bordering Russia became one of the hottest areas of fighting after Russia invaded Ukraine.

Underground gas storage facilities are working normally, Naftogaz said in a statement. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets Editing by Mark Potter)

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
77
2022-01-26
Saturday, 26 February 2022 08:01 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved