Strong Explosion Hits Market in Armenia's Capital

Sunday, 14 August 2022 07:01 AM EDT

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — A strong explosion hit a large market in Armenia's capital on Sunday, setting off a fire and reportedly trapping people under rubble.

The Interfax news agency cited Armenia's emergency service as saying the explosion occurred in a building at the Surmalu market where fireworks were sold. The market is about two kilometers (1.2 miles) south of the center of Yerevan.

Russia's state news agency Tass cited the city's mayor as saying an unspecified number of people were trapped in rubble.

