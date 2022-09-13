×
Armenia Says 49 Soldiers Killed in Attacks by Azerbaijan.

Tuesday, 13 September 2022 04:02 AM EDT

MOSCOW (AP) — Armenia’s prime minister said Tuesday that 49 soldiers were killed in nighttime attacks by Azerbaijan.

Nikol Pashinyan said in Parliament that Azerbaijaini forces attacked about half a dozen points, the news agency Interfax reported. Azerbaijan and Armenia have been locked in a decades-old conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh, which is part of Azerbaijan but has been under the control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since a separatist war there ended in 1994.

During a six-week war in 2020 that killed more than 6,600 people, Azerbaijan reclaimed large parts of Nagorno-Karabakh and surrounding areas that had been controlled for decades by the Armenia-backed separatists.

