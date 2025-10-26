Milei's Party Wins Big in Argentina Lower House Vote

The party of Argentine president Javier Milei won 40.8% of votes that will decide lawmakers elected to the country's lower house compared to the 24.5% gathered by its Peronist opposition, according to a nationwide count of Sunday's midterm election.

With over 90% of votes counted, Milei's party should hold 64 seats versus 31 for the Peronists.

This marks a strong victory of Milei, whose party together with its allies needs 86 votes in the lower house to prevent opponents from overriding presidential vetoes.