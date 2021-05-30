Argentinian TV Host Claims Playwright Shakespeare Died After Receiving COVID-19 Vaccine

In what is dubbed as a "comedy of errors", viewers of an Argentinian TV channel were left confused after host Noelia Novillo announced that playwright William Shakespeare had died five months after receiving a COVID-19 vaccination, reported BBC.

The channel, to its chagrin, confused William "Bill" Shakespeare, 81, the first man in the world to get the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine with William Shakespeare, the famous British Playwright.

The modern William Shakespeare passed away from an illness unrelated to COVID or the shot, reported the New York Post.

The world-famous English playwright, Shakespeare "The Bard" died in 1616.

Novillo reported on Canal 26 "one of the most important writers in the English language - for me the master," had died.

Novillo told her audience on Thursday: "We've got news that has stunned all of us given the greatness of this man.

"We're talking about William Shakespeare and his death. We'll let you know how and why it happened."

With social media proving that all the world is now truly a stage, commentators feasted on the presenter's gaffe:

"The Montagues and the Capulets went to the wake," one person wrote on Twitter.

Another added: "Let us not weep for William Shakespeare. He lived his life and enjoyed people’s affection for centuries."

"The UK took more than four centuries to warn of the virus. On top of that, they blame China," wrote another.

Related stories