Arab League: Send Troops to 'Occupied Palestinian Territories'

The 22-member Arab League on Thursday called on the United Nations to dispatch soldiers to Jerusalem, Judea, Samaria, and the Gaza Strip, AFP reported.

The group's "Manama Declaration" called for "international protection and peacekeeping forces of the United Nations in the occupied Palestinian territories" until a two-state solution is implemented.

The statement, issued during a summit in Bahrain, unilaterally blamed the Jewish state's "obstruction" for the failure to reach a truce deal with the Hamas terror organization.

"We stress the need to stop the Israeli aggression against the Gaza Strip immediately, withdraw the Israeli occupation forces from all areas of the Strip [and] lift the siege imposed on it," the Arab League said. "We strongly condemn Israel's obstruction of cease-fire efforts in the Gaza Strip and its continued military escalation by expanding its aggression against the Palestinian city of Rafah."

According to Israel, the final four Hamas battalions, composed of some 3,000 terrorists, are holed up in the city along the Egyptian border.

The Rafah battle, which began May 6, is being carried out in phases, with the eastern part of the city currently being targeted after the evacuation of noncombatants to a humanitarian zone in Al-Mawasi.

The Manama statement also urged all Palestinian terrorist groups to join together under the umbrella of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), which is dominated by Mahmoud Abbas's ruling Fatah Party.

The 22 Arab League members said they consider Abbas's PLO to be "the sole legitimate representative of the Palestinian people."

Addressing the Arab League on Thursday, Abbas, who also heads the Palestinian Authority, said that Hamas' Oct. 7 massacre gave the Jewish state "more pretexts and justifications to attack the Gaza Strip."

Abbas described the Oct. 7 slaughter of some 1,200 Israelis as a "military operation which Hamas unilaterally carried out," again failing to denounce the deadliest single-day attack on Jews since the Holocaust.

The P.A. leader also demanded that Arab nations increase support for the Palestinians, saying Ramallah has not received the funding it expected.

"It has now become critical to activate the Arab safety net, to boost the resilience of our people and to enable the government to carry out its duties," Abbas said.

Egyptian President Abdel al-Fatah al-Sisi slammed Jerusalem's decision to increase military pressure on Hamas in order to bring about the release of the 132 hostages still being held in Gaza.

"Those who think that security and military solutions are able to secure interests or achieve security [are] delusional," al-Sisi said.

During an Arab League summit earlier this year, a top Qatari official told representatives that there can be no negotiations with Israel as the Jewish people are "slayers of prophets."

Essa bin Ahmad al-Nassr, who serves on the Shura Council legislature and holds the rank of brigadier-general in the Qatari Armed Forces' elite Emiri Guard protection unit, threatened Israel's annihilation.

In his remarks to the Arab League, al-Nassr said that "there can be no peace or negotiations with the Zionist entity [Israel] for one reason and one reason only: Their faith does not allow for negotiations."

While Israel has shown flexibility, Hamas has repeatedly impeded a deal, U.S. State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said April 15.

Republished with permission of Jewish News Syndicate.