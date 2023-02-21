Tuesday, 21 February 2023 05:00 AM EST
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has started his state-of-the-nation address.
© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.
Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.