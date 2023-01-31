×
Pope Francis Arrives in Congolese Capital to Begin Six-day Visit to Congo, South Sudan

Tuesday, 31 January 2023 09:01 AM EST

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — Pope Francis arrives in Congolese capital to begin six-day visit to Congo, South Sudan.

Pope Francis arrives in Congolese capital to begin six-day visit to Congo, South Sudan.
2023-01-31
Tuesday, 31 January 2023 09:01 AM
