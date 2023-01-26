Thursday, 26 January 2023 05:01 AM EST
BERLIN (AP) — German defense minister says tank training for Ukrainian soldiers to start within days.
© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.
Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.