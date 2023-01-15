×
Local Media Reports a 72-seat Passenger Airplane Has Crashed in Nepal

Sunday, 15 January 2023 02:00 AM EST

NEW DELHI (AP) — Local media reports a 72-seat passenger airplane has crashed in Nepal.

