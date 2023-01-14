×
Ukrainian Officials Report Explosions in Kyiv, Say Missile Attack on Infrastructure Underway

Saturday, 14 January 2023 03:00 AM EST

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian officials report explosions in Kyiv, say missile attack on infrastructure underway.

Ukrainian officials report explosions in Kyiv, say missile attack on infrastructure underway.
Saturday, 14 January 2023 03:00 AM
