Sunday, 08 January 2023 08:00 AM EST
DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — 2 buses collide head-on in central Senegal; at least 40 dead, 78 injured.
© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.
Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.