Friday, 30 December 2022 07:00 PM EST
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea has fired a ballistic missile toward its eastern waters, South Korea says.
© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.
Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.