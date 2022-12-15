Thursday, 15 December 2022 04:00 PM EST
BRUSSELS (AP) — EU has approved new package of sanctions against Russia for its war in Ukraine, diplomats say.
© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.
Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.