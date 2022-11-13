×
Tags: APNewsAlert

Istanbul Governor Says 4 Dead, 38 Injured in Explosion on City's Main Pedestrian Thoroughfare

Sunday, 13 November 2022 10:00 AM EST

ISTANBUL (AP) — Istanbul governor says 4 dead, 38 injured in explosion on city's main pedestrian thoroughfare.

Istanbul governor says 4 dead, 38 injured in explosion on city's main pedestrian thoroughfare.
APNewsAlert
