Friday, 07 October 2022 01:01 PM EDT
BENGHAZI, Libya (AP) — Libyan Red Crescent: At least 15 killed after apparent fire onboard a migrant ship.
© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.
Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.