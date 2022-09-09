Friday, 09 September 2022 10:00 AM EDT
LONDON (AP) — King Charles III arrives at Buckingham Palace for the first time as Britain's new monarch.
© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.
Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.