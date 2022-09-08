Thursday, 08 September 2022 07:01 AM EDT
LONDON (AP) — UK Prime Minister Liz Truss says she will cap gas and electricity prices to combat energy crisis.
© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.
Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.