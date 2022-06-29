×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: APNewsAlert

French Court Finds 19 People Guilty of Terrorism-related Charges in 2015 Paris Attacks Trial

Wednesday, 29 June 2022 03:00 PM EDT

PARIS (AP) — French court finds 19 people guilty of terrorism-related charges in 2015 Paris attacks trial.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
French court finds 19 people guilty of terrorism-related charges in 2015 Paris attacks trial.
APNewsAlert
16
2022-00-29
Wednesday, 29 June 2022 03:00 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved