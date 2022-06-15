×
European Union Says It's Taking Legal Action against UK over Post-Brexit Deal Changes

Wednesday, 15 June 2022 06:01 AM

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union says it's taking legal action against UK over post-Brexit deal changes.

