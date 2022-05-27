×
Argentina Reports Latin America's First Confirmed Case of Monkeypox

Friday, 27 May 2022 10:00 AM

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentina reports Latin America's first confirmed case of monkeypox.

