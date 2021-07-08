×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: APNewsAlert

European Union Fines 4 German Car Makers $1 Billion for Clean Air Emission Collusion

Thursday, 08 July 2021 06:00 AM

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union fines 4 German car makers $1 billion for clean air emission collusion.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
European Union fines 4 German car makers $1 billion for clean air emission collusion.
APNewsAlert
16
2021-00-08
Thursday, 08 July 2021 06:00 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Register To Comment Login To Comment
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved