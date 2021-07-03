×
Tags: APNewsAlert

Vatican Tribunal Indicts 9 People, 4 Companies in Connection with London Real Estate Deal

Saturday, 03 July 2021 07:00 AM

ROME (AP) — Vatican tribunal indicts 9 people, 4 companies in connection with London real estate deal.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.


Vatican tribunal indicts 9 people, 4 companies in connection with London real estate deal.
Saturday, 03 July 2021 07:00 AM
