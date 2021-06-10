×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Search
Tags: APNewsAlert

French Court Sentences Man Who Slapped President Emmanuel Macron to 18 Months in Prison

Thursday, 10 June 2021 12:00 PM

VALENCE, France (AP) — French court sentences man who slapped President Emmanuel Macron to 18 months in prison.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
French court sentences man who slapped President Emmanuel Macron to 18 months in prison.
APNewsAlert
17
2021-00-10
Thursday, 10 June 2021 12:00 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Register To Comment Login To Comment
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved