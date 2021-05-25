×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Search
Tags: APNewsAlert

Iraqi Officials, Rights Monitor Say 1 Protester Shot Dead in Clashes with Iraqi Security Forces

Tuesday, 25 May 2021 01:01 PM

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraqi officials, rights monitor say 1 protester shot dead in clashes with Iraqi security forces.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Iraqi officials, rights monitor say 1 protester shot dead in clashes with Iraqi security forces.
APNewsAlert
17
2021-01-25
Tuesday, 25 May 2021 01:01 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Register To Comment Login To Comment
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved