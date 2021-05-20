×
Tags: APNewsAlert

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Office Announces Cease-fire in Gaza Operation

Thursday, 20 May 2021 04:01 PM

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office announces cease-fire in Gaza operation.

GlobalTalk
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office announces cease-fire in Gaza operation.
APNewsAlert
Thursday, 20 May 2021 04:01 PM
