Afghan Police Day Death Toll in Kabul Mosque Bombing Rises to 12, Including the Imam

Friday, 14 May 2021 07:01 AM

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghan police day death toll in Kabul mosque bombing rises to 12, including the Imam.

Afghan police day death toll in Kabul mosque bombing rises to 12, including the Imam.
Friday, 14 May 2021 07:01 AM
