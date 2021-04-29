Tags: APNewsAlert

Thursday, 29 April 2021 06:01 PM

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil’s COVID-19 death toll passes 400,000; 2nd country to do so.

APNewsAlert
14
2021-01-29
