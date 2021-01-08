Tags: APNewsAlert

Britain Records 1,325 New Coronavirus Deaths, Highest since Start of Pandemic.

Friday, 08 January 2021 12:00 PM

LONDON (AP) — Britain records 1,325 new coronavirus deaths, highest since start of pandemic.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
   
1Like our page
2Share
Share
GlobalTalk
Britain records 1,325 new coronavirus deaths, highest since start of pandemic.
APNewsAlert
13
2021-00-08
Friday, 08 January 2021 12:00 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
 
 

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved